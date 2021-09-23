SHIBA INU 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $374.75 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $374.75 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00114678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00166648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,851.12 or 1.00119106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.88 or 0.07070676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.54 or 0.00788919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002608 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

