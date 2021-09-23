Fountain Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $3,871.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

