Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $3.86 million and $261,360.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045010 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

