Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of RLGT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,863. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

