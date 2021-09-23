Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF comprises 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 3,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

