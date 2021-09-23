Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Decreased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.65. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

