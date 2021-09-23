49,371 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,044. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

