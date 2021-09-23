Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.2-499.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.73 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.
NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,595. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
