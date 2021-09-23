Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.2-499.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.73 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,595. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

