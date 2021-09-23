Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$70,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,359,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,393,327.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00.

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

