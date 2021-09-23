L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,991. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $139.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

