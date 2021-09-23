Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,031 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 9,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

