iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $446.81. 236,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.