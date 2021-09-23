Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

