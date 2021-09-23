L & S Advisors Inc Buys 25,950 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 487.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,819 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.61. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

