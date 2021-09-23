iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,149. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

