Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

