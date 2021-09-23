Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,145 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.92. 17,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,423. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

