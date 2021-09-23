Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Up 5.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.55. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

