Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Up 6.5%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 5,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,198,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

