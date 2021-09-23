Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $43.29

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.29, but opened at $42.04. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.