SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 399,644 shares.The stock last traded at $51.93 and had previously closed at $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

