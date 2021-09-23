Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. 12,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,035. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

