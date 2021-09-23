Korea Investment CORP Sells 246,131 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,131 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $116,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

ICE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.08. 18,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

