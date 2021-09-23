Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 510,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,122,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.