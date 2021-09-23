Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,119 shares of company stock worth $20,188,424 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $22.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.56. The company had a trading volume of 154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,333. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

