Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,410 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $93,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.07. 9,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

