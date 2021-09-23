Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

