WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.27. 21,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

