SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $206.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.51 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. SunOpta reported sales of $314.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $836.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.34 million to $838.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.83 million, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $902.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunOpta.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $961.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

