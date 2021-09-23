Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 8.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,485,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 625,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,602,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,880. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

