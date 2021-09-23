Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 88,056 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,056 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,462. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

