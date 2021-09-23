Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 20,259 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,724 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

