Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.46. 79,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,169. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.88 and a 200-day moving average of $490.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

