The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Sittner & Nelson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.34. 260,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,605. The stock has a market cap of $320.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

