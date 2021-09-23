Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 74,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,056. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

