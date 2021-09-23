Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 30.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.6% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.18.

Shares of SQ traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,854. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.80 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.50, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

