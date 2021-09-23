Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $8.37 on Thursday, hitting $351.78. 157,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

