Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 87.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 74,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

