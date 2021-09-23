Banano Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Banano has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $202,738.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071203 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00113631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00166844 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

