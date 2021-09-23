Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $281.59 million and $68.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.