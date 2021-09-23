Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $34.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the highest is $35.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.88 million, with estimates ranging from $147.41 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $509.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

