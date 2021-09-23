Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.45

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.45 and last traded at $197.85, with a volume of 41342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

