Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.99. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 94 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $552.39 million and a PE ratio of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

