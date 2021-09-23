China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Down 2.2%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.