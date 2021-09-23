The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.04

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 32399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

