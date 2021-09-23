IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.75

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 498385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMG. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.45.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.