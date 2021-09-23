Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,403. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

