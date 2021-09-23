Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 495,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

