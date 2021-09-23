Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,583. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

