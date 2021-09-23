Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Semtech reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,927. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

